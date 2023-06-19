Home Nation

Uttarakhand: After Purola, Muslim shopkeeper's shop closed in Kalsi for selling puja items

Multiple organisations claimed that a man selling items of worship material by hiding his real identity is hurting the Hindu faith.

Published: 19th June 2023 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Hindutva, saffron flag

Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Activists of Rudra Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a protest at Kalsi Gate market against a Muslim man for selling items used for worshipping Hindu deities. The shop was forced to close amid massive protests.

Sensing that the situation was deteriorating, the police of Kalsi police station took the Rudra Sena leader into custody.

After being released from the police station, Rakesh Tomar 'Uttarakhandi' told TNIE, "The dairy farm shop is allotted in the name of a woman. About four months ago, was rented out against the rules to a person belonging to a particular religion. Rakesh Tomar alleged, "The said person belonging to a particular religion is selling items of worship material by hiding his real identity. Due to which the faith of Hindu religion is being hurt".

Kalsi police station in-charge Ravindra Negi told this reporter, "No one can be allowed to spoil the atmosphere of the city.  Rakesh Tomar has been released conditionally after instructions". After this, talks have also been held with the dairy management in this regard. The management has been asked to settle the dispute related to the shop.

Activists of Rudra Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, led by Rudrasena founder Rakesh 'Uttarakhandi', gathered at Kalsi Bazar on Saturday where they staged a sit-in. Though the police managed to end the agitation after some time, the situation has remained calm but tense since then.

Rakesh Tomar of Rudra Sena said, "The meat shop in the market is being operated by hiding the identity of a particular religion. There is no 'halal' board outside the shop. "Such shops will not be allowed to operate under any circumstances," he said.  "If the dairy management does not cancel the allotment of the shop within seven days, the agitation will be launched again", added Tomar.

