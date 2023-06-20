14-year-old Sachin strangled to death for bowling batsman out in Kanpur

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A cricket match among teenagers turned tragic when a 14-year-old bowler was strangled to death by the batsman he dismissed in Rahti Dera village in Ghatampur area of Kanpur on Monday evening.

As per sources, the deceased Sachin, 14, and Hargovind, 17, both residents of Rathi Dera village, were playing a cricket match with their friends at a ground in the village. The winner was to get Rs 10.

Sachin, who was bowling to Hargovind, managed to castle the latter. But Hargovind refused to accept his dismissal and began arguing with Sachin. Soon the argument turned vicious. Hargovind called his teenage brother Brajesh and the duo started raining blows on Sachin. Hargovind then climbed upon a prone Sachin, pinned him to the ground and strangled him. Sachin's family rushed to the ground when they were informed about the fight by the other kids. But when they reached Ghatampur hospital with a lifeless Sachin, the doctors declared the 14-year-old dead on arrival.

ALSO READ | Death toll amid heat wave in UP's Ballia rises to 68 with 11 more casualties

On hearing of the murder, Kotwali in-charge Vikram Singh reached the village with his force and tried to take possession of Sachin's body for the post-mortem.

Angry family members, however, resisted and raised a din demanding the arrest of the accused. They also sought the presence of district magistrate or senior police official at the spot. The family was adamant that the arrests of the accused be made before the last rites of their kid was performed.

It took four hours of convincing before the family finally agreed to allow the autopsy. They later filed a complaint against the accused at the Ghatampur Kotwali police station.

ACP, Ghatampur, Dinesh Shukla said an FIR had been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code in the case.

"Raids are underway for the detention of Hargovind and his brother involved in the crime," the ACP added.

Sachin has left behind two brothers and four sisters.

His father Mohan Singh is a small-time farmer.

Villagers said Sachin's aunt Kamla had been beaten to death by Hargovind's family three years ago.

LUCKNOW: A cricket match among teenagers turned tragic when a 14-year-old bowler was strangled to death by the batsman he dismissed in Rahti Dera village in Ghatampur area of Kanpur on Monday evening. As per sources, the deceased Sachin, 14, and Hargovind, 17, both residents of Rathi Dera village, were playing a cricket match with their friends at a ground in the village. The winner was to get Rs 10. Sachin, who was bowling to Hargovind, managed to castle the latter. But Hargovind refused to accept his dismissal and began arguing with Sachin. Soon the argument turned vicious. Hargovind called his teenage brother Brajesh and the duo started raining blows on Sachin. Hargovind then climbed upon a prone Sachin, pinned him to the ground and strangled him. Sachin's family rushed to the ground when they were informed about the fight by the other kids. But when they reached Ghatampur hospital with a lifeless Sachin, the doctors declared the 14-year-old dead on arrival. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); ALSO READ | Death toll amid heat wave in UP's Ballia rises to 68 with 11 more casualties On hearing of the murder, Kotwali in-charge Vikram Singh reached the village with his force and tried to take possession of Sachin's body for the post-mortem. Angry family members, however, resisted and raised a din demanding the arrest of the accused. They also sought the presence of district magistrate or senior police official at the spot. The family was adamant that the arrests of the accused be made before the last rites of their kid was performed. It took four hours of convincing before the family finally agreed to allow the autopsy. They later filed a complaint against the accused at the Ghatampur Kotwali police station. ACP, Ghatampur, Dinesh Shukla said an FIR had been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code in the case. "Raids are underway for the detention of Hargovind and his brother involved in the crime," the ACP added. Sachin has left behind two brothers and four sisters. His father Mohan Singh is a small-time farmer. Villagers said Sachin's aunt Kamla had been beaten to death by Hargovind's family three years ago.