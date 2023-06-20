Home Nation

Bihar’s anti-terrorism squad arrests wanted PFI operative in TN

A team of Bihar ATS was camping in Tamil Nadu for the last 10 days and looking for Ansari, based on a tip-off that he was working in a private firm in Tiruvallur district of TN.

Published: 20th June 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ramashankar Mishra
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Monday announced that Mumtaz Ansari, a prime accused in Phulwari Sharif terror module of Popular Front of India (PFI), was arrested from Tamil Nadu and subsequently handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mumtaz Ansari, a resident of Harpur Nag village under Mehsi police station in Bihar’s East Champaran district, had gone underground ever since a case was registered against him with Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna on July 12, 2022, for carrying out ‘anti-India activities’.

Additional director general of police, headquarters, Jitendra Singh Gangwar said on Monday that a team of Bihar ATS was camping in Tamil Nadu for the last 10 days and looking for Ansari’s hideouts based on a tip-off that Ansari was working in a private firm at Kannigaipair village in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, ATS personnel with the help of Tamil Nadu police took him into custody. He was then handed over to NIA after initial interrogation. ADGP Gangwar said, “Since the Phulwari Sharif PFI terror module case is being probed by NIA, we handed over the accused to them.”

During the police investigation, it came to light that Ansari is a non-matriculate and no criminal case was pending against him in any police station in Bihar. “We are looking into this aspect,” ADGP Gangwar told media persons. Ansari’s associate and co-resident Irshad Alam was arrested from Phulwari Sharif on March 17 this year. He was also handed over to NIA. Earlier, 14 people were arrested by NIA in relation to the case and all of them were remanded in judicial custody after interrogation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Terrorism Anti- terrorism squad Mumtaz Ansari NIA PFI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp