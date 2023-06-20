Home Nation

BIS orders quality control on firemen’s boots, jackets to cut cheap China goods

Quality control standards lay down a bare minimum benchmark for a product to benefit consumers and control the import of sub-quality products. 

Published: 20th June 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) used for representation purposes.

Logo of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) used for representation purposes. (Photo | Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released a quality control order related to footwear, bulletproof jackets and protective clothing for firefighters.

The order is in alignment with international standards and will help domestic producers improve the quality of their products and curb sub-standard imports from countries like China. India is the second largest producer and consumer of these products, while China topped.

However, India’s contribution to global export was only 1.8%, while China’s contribution stood at 65% in 2018. Large and medium-scale footwear manufacturers and all importers will have to follow the mandatory quality standards for 24 footwear and related products from July 1, 2024.

For small-scale footwear makers, the deadline is January 1, 2024, while for the micro footwear industry, the mandatory quality standards will be applicable from July 1, 2024, said Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS. The standards prescribe what kind of raw material — like leather, PVC and rubber — is to be used in making footwear, besides delineating the norms on making soles and heels, among other parts of the footwear. 

Quality control standards lay down a bare minimum benchmark for a product to benefit consumers and control the import of sub-quality products.  The 24 footwear products on which the quality standards will apply include rubber gum boots, PVC sandals, rubber hawai chappals, slippers, moulded plastic footwear, footwear used for municipal scavenging work, sports footwear, derby shoes and anti-riot shoes, moulded solid rubber soles and heels, among others. With this, the total number of footwear products under the QCO (quality control order) stands at 27 out of 54. 

“For the rest of the footwear products, we will release QCO in coming six months,” Tiwary said. India has so far developed 17 footwear testing labs. He also shared that the BIS has revised five standards on footwear specifications, and the industry has been given an additional time of six months till January 1, 2024, to comply with the QCOs.

Apart from this, the BIS director general said that mandatory compliance of quality standards for making ‘protective clothing for firefighting’ as well as ‘19 geo-textiles-related products’ will come into force from October 10 this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bureau of Indian Standards China India BJP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp