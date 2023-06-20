Home Nation

Heatwave conditions: Mandaviya to chair meeting on public health preparedness 

Over the past few days, deaths due to heat stroke have been reported from different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

Published: 20th June 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

heatwave-heatstroke

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review public health preparedness to deal with heatwave conditions prevailing in parts of the country, official sources said.

Niti Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl and India Meteorological Department (IMD) experts will join the meeting that will be held at 11:30 am, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha (Maharashtra), Chhattisgarh and Telangana for the next two days.

Over the past few days, deaths due to heat stroke have been reported from different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

READ MORE: 40 suffering from heat wave die at Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district hospital in three days

READ MORE: Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened

