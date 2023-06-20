Non-release of rural development fund: Punjab assembly passes resolution against Centre

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the non-release of Rural Development Fund (RDF) by the Centre to the tune of over Rs 3,600.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann warned that the state government would move the Supreme Court on July 1 if the Union Government failed release the fund within 10 days.

The resolution was moved by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

"Due to the non-release of the Rural Development Fee for the last four seasons — Kharif market season 2021-22, Rabi market season 2022-23, Kharif market season 2022-23 and Rabi market season 2023-24 by the Government of India, the rural development works of Punjab are being adversely affected. This House recommends to the state government approach the central government for the release of withheld RDF (Rural Development Fund) amounting to Rs 3,622.40 crore immediately so as to continue with the uninterrupted developmental activities for the welfare of farmers and rural population of Punjab,” the resolution said.

Seconding the resolution, Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, "Punjab has paid the price for food security of the nation by polluting its land and water. But the state is being discriminated against at every step. The state is being punished because people of the state forced the Centre to repeal the three farm laws," he said.

Speaking on the resolution, CM Mann said, "RDF is our right, we are not begging" and it is affecting our rural infrastructure. "The Centre is targeting non-BJP governments, whether it is Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal or Delhi. If the Centre does not release the fund within a week, the state government will approach the Supreme Court,’’ he said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supported the resolution. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the House over the cancellation of question hour.

As Punjab procures food grains for the central pool, it levies 3 per cent RDF from the Centre.

Earlier, the state government used to levy only 2 per cent RDF but had enhanced it by one per cent saying that it would spend the additional money on waiving the debt of farmers and farm labourers. The Centre has not agreed to it and is not disbursing the amount pertaining to the last procurement season.

