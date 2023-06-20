SC issues notice to respondents in Avinash bail plea

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the respondents in Suneetha Narreddy’s plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, erase the evidence and shelter the accused.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh while issuing notice posted the plea for July 3, 2023.

“Issue notice returnable on July 3. Dasti in addition. List the matter before the first bench on July 3, along with Miscellaneous application, after obtaining orders from the Hon’ble CJI,” the bench said in its order.

Terming the Telangana High Court’s order of granting bail ‘unfortunate’, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra for Suneetha Narreddy said the HC had granted anticipatory bail even when the CBI said that Avinash didn’t provide any assistance in the investigation.

“There is no cooperation and police custody is needed. June 30th is the time for completing the investigation, but the matter is still proceeding,” Luthra argued.

Last week, a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah had remarked that it was for the CBI to decide whether Reddy’s custody was required and if he was cooperating with the investigation or not. Questioning the urgency shown towards hearing the plea, the bench had said, “What is the urgency to hear this during the vacation? The moment we issue notice, the picture will change. There should not be any ego clash that you want him to be behind bars.”

A vacation bench of the Telangana HC while granting the YSRC leader anticipatory bail on May 31 had directed Avinash not to tamper with the evidence. He was instructed not to leave the country and appear before the CBI every Saturday.

Challenging the grant of bail, Reddy in her plea had said that Avinash was granted bail after holding a mini-trial and giving findings/making comments on the merits of the prosecution case and disregarding the evidence collected by the CBI. She had also contended that the MP did not appear before the CBI pursuant to the last three notices and it was a clear case of non-cooperation with the investigation.

“Since Avinash Reddy was not cooperating in the investigation, as the CBI wanted to arrest him, however, they were unable to do so and they were obstructed by him and a large number of his supporters/goons who had camped outside the hospital, where he took shelter to avoid arrest on the pretext of his mother’s alleged health issues,” the plea said.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the respondents in Suneetha Narreddy’s plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, erase the evidence and shelter the accused. A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh while issuing notice posted the plea for July 3, 2023. “Issue notice returnable on July 3. Dasti in addition. List the matter before the first bench on July 3, along with Miscellaneous application, after obtaining orders from the Hon’ble CJI,” the bench said in its order. Terming the Telangana High Court’s order of granting bail ‘unfortunate’, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra for Suneetha Narreddy said the HC had granted anticipatory bail even when the CBI said that Avinash didn’t provide any assistance in the investigation. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); “There is no cooperation and police custody is needed. June 30th is the time for completing the investigation, but the matter is still proceeding,” Luthra argued. Last week, a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah had remarked that it was for the CBI to decide whether Reddy’s custody was required and if he was cooperating with the investigation or not. Questioning the urgency shown towards hearing the plea, the bench had said, “What is the urgency to hear this during the vacation? The moment we issue notice, the picture will change. There should not be any ego clash that you want him to be behind bars.” A vacation bench of the Telangana HC while granting the YSRC leader anticipatory bail on May 31 had directed Avinash not to tamper with the evidence. He was instructed not to leave the country and appear before the CBI every Saturday. Challenging the grant of bail, Reddy in her plea had said that Avinash was granted bail after holding a mini-trial and giving findings/making comments on the merits of the prosecution case and disregarding the evidence collected by the CBI. She had also contended that the MP did not appear before the CBI pursuant to the last three notices and it was a clear case of non-cooperation with the investigation. “Since Avinash Reddy was not cooperating in the investigation, as the CBI wanted to arrest him, however, they were unable to do so and they were obstructed by him and a large number of his supporters/goons who had camped outside the hospital, where he took shelter to avoid arrest on the pretext of his mother’s alleged health issues,” the plea said.