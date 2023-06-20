Security beefed up in Amarnath;  60K troops, drones deployed

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Over 60,000 troops, vigilance through night vision devices, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and counter-IED equipment would be part of the multi-tier security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra beginning on July 1.

According to sources, over 60,000 security men including police, CRPF and Army men would be deployed for the safety of the yatra this year.

The security men will be deployed from Lakhanpur, the gateway of J&K, up to the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas during the 62-day long pilgrimage beginning on July 1 and culminating on Raskha Bandhan on August 31.

The security men armed with sophisticated weapons would be deployed on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and along both routes of the yatra, the traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir and the shortest Baltal route in central Kashmir. The paramilitary vehicles will escort the Yatra convoys on both routes.

Besides, other multi-tier security arrangements including day and night patrolling, night area domination through night vision devices, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, counter IED equipment, vehicle repair and recovery teams to ensure smooth movement of pilgrim convoys. The army helicopters and drones will also conduct aerial surveillance during the yatra, officials said.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday reviewed the preparations for the yatra. The Army has also established a number of your camps with adequate tent and medical facilities along with winter clothing arrangements. The Army has also arranged emergency airlifting services as well. After 15 pilgrims died in a cloud burst during the yatra last year, civil rescue teams and avalanche rescue teams will be deployed along the route systematically to mitigate any kind of disaster.

Multiple medical detachments with oxygen cylinders; control rooms at various places on both routes will be operational around the clock. Helipads are to be set up by the Army at several locations for medical emergencies. Yatri camps along with special winter clothing arrangements provide habitat and comfort.

