Security increased at rape victim's home after 'threats' from Asaram's disciples 

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Police have increased security outside the home of a rape survivor after her father said he felt threatened by the disciples of self-styled godman Asaram, who is currently serving a jail term for the crime, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police S Anand on Tuesday said the father of the rape survivor had met him and communicated that some pamphlets on Asaram were being distributed by his disciples on Sunday.

The victim's father perceives it as a threat to his family, the SP said.

The victim had accused Asaram of rape in 2013.

A court in 2018 sentenced him to life imprisonment and he is currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan.

The SP said that as a precautionary measure, four additional policemen have been deployed at the house of the survivor.

"Separate security is provided to the father of the survivor when he goes out for court hearings," he added.

The victim's father said that on Saturday and Sunday, Asaram's supporters distributed a book titled 'Rishi Prasad' and some pamphlets, which claim the self-styled godman is innocent and has been wrongly framed.

Earlier in March 2022, the rape survivor's father said a suspected follower of Asaram left a threatening letter at the victim's house after hurling abuses.

He also said the only constable on duty was not present at the time, adding that Asaram's disciples were emboldened by the inaction at the time.

