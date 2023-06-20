Top BJP leaders go into huddle amid buzz on party rejig, Cabinet reshuffle

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation on organisational changes within the BJP against the backdrop of Karnataka assembly results and a small recast of the Union cabinet after Prime Minister Modi returns from his US trip, top party leaders, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda and BL Santosh, reportedly had wide-ranging discussions on Monday.

Though no party official would share what was discussed, party sources hinted that the meeting would have deliberated upon the feedback of the ongoing special outreach programme, with a focus on political agendas for assembly polls in MP and Rajasthan.

“We guess that our party’s top brains who have attended the Monday meeting along with a senior representative of the RSS could have discussed as to how to wrest power from the Congress in Rajasthan and retain power in MP, besides other issues pertaining to both Lok Sabha and assembly polls due in five states,” said a senior BJP leader.

Another party functionary said the speculation about a small rejig in Union Cabinet after the PM returns from the US cannot be ruled out as there is a buzz that some senior Union ministers can be assigned with the task of supervising the elections in states.

Sources also indicated that the leaders might have discussed the appointment of four to five new general secretaries in the party with various electoral responsibilities. “A discussion on the selection of leader of Opposition in Karnataka, chiefs of the party in some states including Telangana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, UP and Himachal Pradesh, could have been held in the meeting along with outreaches being carried out by various wings of the party,” said a party source.

A senior party leader said the situation of Manipur also figured in the meeting, held a day after the RSS made a public appeal for peace in the violence-hit state. Sources said the BJP leaders also discussed the preparations for the PM’s rallies in MP and other states, the Yoga Day event, the formation of allies with like-minded parties in the south Indian states and the accommodation of old allies ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

