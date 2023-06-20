Transgenders in Jharkhand to get social security pension

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand government is all set to give Rs 1,000 monthly social security pension to transgender persons in the state. According to officials, those transgenders who have crossed the age of 18 years and have voter ID cards, will be eligible to avail of the scheme.

Sources in the Social welfare department claimed that they have made a proposal in this regard which has been approved by the state minister Joba Manjhi.

A formal notification will be issued in this regard after a nod from the State Cabinet, they said. Social Welfare Commissioner Kripanand Jha also asserted that the proposal has been prepared by the department.

“A provision of giving monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to the transgenders has been made in the proposal prepared by the department with a pre-condition that they are above 18 years of age and have a voter ID card in their name,” said the Social Welfare Commissioner Kripanand Jha.

Only those persons will be considered for this pension scheme who have been issued a certificate from a

deputy commissioner-level officer, he said. The Secretary further added that those who want to avail of the scheme will have to submit an application to the Block Development Officer (BDO) in rural areas and to the Circle Officer (CO) in municipal areas along with copies of their Aadhaar Card, voter ID card, Bank Passbook and the transgender certificate issued by the Deputy Commissioner. They will receive the monthly pension by the fifth of every month in their bank accounts, he added.

However, those transgenders getting family pensions, paying income tax or availing any other benefits under the social security scheme, will not be eligible for the scheme. Departmental sources informed that though there is no provision in the budget for this scheme in the current financial year, a provision will be made for it through a supplementary budget.

The transgender community has welcomed the decision saying that it will be a great relief for them in their old age as there is no one to support them. “A monthly pension will prove to be a boon for the transgenders as we don’t have any other source of income or anybody to support us in our old age.

Otherwise also, since all transgenders are not well to do, monthly pension would be a great relief for them,” said a transgender Bebo in Jamshedpur. As per government records, there are nearly 14000 individuals in the transgender community all over the state. Meanwhile, Soren on Monday launched – a panchayat-level medicine shop scheme, by handing over the licenses to the educated youth.

panchayat-level drug store scheme launched

CM Hemant Soren on Monday launched a panchayat-level medicine shop scheme, by handing over the licenses to the educated youth of rural areas to operate medicine shops in panchayats

The government is making efforts to give a better and more responsible system to the people of this state so that its vision and schemes can reach even the remotest rural areas.

“Medicine shops will now be opened in every village and one can avail essential and compulsory medicines from there without taking the pain of running to block and district headquarters”, the Chief Minister said.

“Most of your problems were solved through the ‘Government at your doorstep’ programme. Such schemes will be launched again so that the government’s association with the public remains intact”, he added.

