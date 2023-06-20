Home Nation

Woman MLA slaps civic engineer in Maharashtra, video goes viral 

Jain, a former BJP mayor, won the 2019 polls as an Independent. She supports the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

By PTI

THANE: A video showing a woman legislator from Thane district of Maharashtra slapping a civic engineer in public view has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Mira Bhayandar MLA Geeta Jain abusing two engineers of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation over razing some structures which resulted in the occupants, including children, staying on roads ahead of monsoon.

Jain questioned how could the engineers raze structures and asked them to produce Government Resolution (GR).

Jain could not be reached for comments.

A text message seeking the reaction of MBMC commissioner Dileep Dhole evoked no response.

