Home Nation

Youth arrested for raping 12-year-old in Gurugram

The accused raped the minor and also took objectionable pictures of her. 

Published: 20th June 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM:  A 20-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping and posting objectionable pictures of a 12-year-old minor girl on social media, police said on Monday. The police are questioning the accused after his arrest and he will be produced in a city court on Tuesday, the police added. 

Purshottam, the accused entered the victim’s house when she was alone on January 1, the victim’s mother said in her complaint lodged on Sunday. He then raped the 12-year-old and also took objectionably 
pictures of her, she said.

On finding out about the photos and videos of the incident, the complainant spoke to her daughter who revealed the entire sequence of events. “I rushed her to the police on Sunday,” the victim’s mother said. “My daughter told me that the accused had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about this to anybody,” she said. 

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Sections 66E (intentionally transmitting image of private area without consent) and 67B (transmitting sexually explicit material on children) of Information Technology Act at Sector 9A Police Station. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rapeMinorPOSCO act
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp