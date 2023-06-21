Ashok Gehlot expresses concern over rules causing delay in flood relief work by NDRF, SDRF

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state. He reached Chauhtan and Sanchore and assessed the damage caused by cyclone Biparjoy. The CM highlighted the damage caused to thousands of kutcha houses across the affected areas and announced compensation. The aid will be initiated once the aerial survey is completed.

Expressing concern over the rules of NDRF and SDRF, were causing delays in providing compensation, Gehlot also addressed a letter to the Central government requesting changes to ensure immediate compensation for everyone. He assured that compensation will be provided according to the rules once the survey is completed.

In Sanchore, Gehlot conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected area, after which he met the flood victims at the Dak Bungalow and listened to their problems. He also assured that adequate compensation would be given to flood-affected people. The Chief Minister also mentioned that due to the storm and floods, 25 teams of SDRF and NDRF were deployed and they have done an excellent job in helping victims in the flood-affected areas. No deaths occurred during their rescue operations. However, he acknowledged that some deaths occurred due to drowning after the water filled up, so he appealed to the people to take precautions and stay away from waterlogged areas.

Situation grim in southwest Rajasthan The flood situation remains grim in parts of southwest Rajasthan. Due to the Biparjoy storm, significant rainfall was recorded in several districts over the past three days: 192.37 mm in Barmer, 419.10 mm in Jalore, 464.66 mm in Sirohi, 318.70 mm in Pali, and 251.92 mm in Rajsamand.

On Tuesday, a red alert was issued for Bundi and Sawai Madhopur districts. In a meeting, officials stated that 17 teams of SDRF and 8 teams of NDRF were actively involved in rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. Further, two army units were deployed to provide assistance.

Before the situation worsened, 15,000 people from the affected districts were relocated to safer places.

So far, 1,595 people trapped in water have been rescued and their lives saved, with NDRF rescuing 133 people, SDRF rescuing 123 people, and the army rescuing 9 people. In Rajsamand, a Rajasthan Police soldier displayed bravery and saved 2 people from strong currents.

There has been heavy rainfall in Sirohi, with 14 inches of rain in the last 24 hours. Additionally, water levels in 12 dams have exceeded the storage limit, and there has been no electricity for the past 4 days.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding Biparjoy. A red alert has been issued for Dholpur district, where heavy rains are expected, accompanied by thunder and lightning.



