Bengal: CPI(M) worker dies of injuries suffered in pre-panchayat poll clash

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said it is sad that a young student activist lost his life, and demanded that the culprits be immediately brought to book.

By PTI

KOLKATA: A CPI(M) worker died on Wednesday at a nursing home in Siliguri from injuries suffered during a clash at Chopra in North Dinajpur district on June 15, the last day of nomination filing for the West Bengal panchayat elections, a party functionary said.

The party activist had suffered a bullet injury and was also allegedly beaten with sticks, he said.

The 23-year-old man was in a critical condition since he was admitted to the private nursing home in Siliguri, about 50 kms away from Chopra town, the functionary said.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said it is sad that a young student activist lost his life, and demanded that the culprits be immediately brought to book.

Opposition parties in Bengal have alleged that their candidates and supporters faced violence and intimidation by Trinamool Congress activists, while the ruling party has blamed the opposition for clashes at different places in the state during nomination filing and withdrawal of candidature period, which ended on Tuesday.

Elections will be held for nearly 75,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system on July 8.

