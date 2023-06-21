Home Nation

Deaths of 14 tigers in five months in Uttarakhand leave forest officials in a tizzy

Of the 14 deaths, 10 are from forest divisions in Kumaon including the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Published: 21st June 2023 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger

For representational purposes

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The deaths of 14 tigers in a short span of five months in Uttarakhand have raised concerns among top wildlife officials.

Director General of Forest C P Goyal has sought an update from Uttarakhand forest department officials in this regard and asked them to submit a report at the earliest.

According to information available and updated on the website of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the first case of tiger death was reported on January 23 this year.

"Two more tigers have died in the state this month, taking the death toll to 14 in the last five months," said a forest department source. Of the 14 deaths, 10 are from forest divisions in Kumaon including the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

ALSO READ | Unity in adversity: Herd of bovines saves a cow from marauding tiger

An inquiry has already been ordered by the chief wildlife warden of the state forest department in this regard, but the final report is still awaited. According to departmental sources, in some cases the DNA report of the killed tigers has not yet been received by the forest department, so the final report is delayed.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief Wildlife Warden Sameer Sinha said, "The investigation into tiger death cases has been handed over to Kumaon chief PK Patra. They had submitted their report. After studying the report, information has been sought on some more points on it. The final report is expected in two-three days. After the test, it will be handed over to the government. However, the involvement of poachers in any of the cases has not been confirmed so far. All the organs of the tigers have been found safe."

According to information available on the website of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the first death was reported on January 23 this year when a tiger was found dead in the Dhela range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve here. The second case is also from Nainital, the third is from Fatehpur range of Kumaon Terai region, fourth from Haldwani forest division, fifth from Ramnagar forest division, sixth from Corbett Tiger Reserve, seventh from Lansdowne forest division under Kalagarh division, eighth from Corbett Malani range, ninth from Sona river range of Kumaon and tenth from Chilla range of Rajaji Park.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Tiger deaths
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp