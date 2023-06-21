Dehradun diary| BJP to win over 400 seats in 2024: Ajay Bhatt

Narendra Sethi By

BJP to win over 400 seats in 2024: Ajay Bhatt

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt recently said, “In 2024, BJP can win more than 400 seats. The people of the country like PM Modi. People know that if anyone can develop the country, it is Narendra Modi. Minister Bhatt was speaking during an interaction during an event held in the state capital. He said that In 2019, no one was sure that Modi would form the government again. At that time, people resorted to many tactics against the BJP and that they ‘also laid a political trap’ to surround them, but the opposition had to face defeat and we formed the government,” he said.

CM Dhami launches eBeat App of Police

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated the new Sardar Patel Bhawan of the police department and also launched the police’s eBeat app. CM Dhami said that the e-Beat app has been prepared with the objective of online solutions of various services related to police and the general public, strengthening law and order and making police work paperless. Later on, presiding over the meeting, Dhami said, “Steps will be taken towards the expansion of residential areas and police offices. The housing percentage of Uttarakhand Police is 18 %, which is comparatively low.”

Married woman allowed to be with live-in partner

A division bench of the Nainital High Court comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit on Monday allowed a woman to lead her life of her own free will while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a Dehradun-based gym trainer in connection with his missing wife. Meanwhile, the gym trainer’s wife appeared before the court and said she has left behind her husband, 10-year-old son, and six-year-old daughter and is now living in Faridabad with her live-in partner, whom she met on the internet. She told the court that her husband misbehaved with her, and she no longer wanted to live with him.

