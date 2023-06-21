Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan praises PM for handling Biparjoy effectively, saving lives

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has equated Prime Minister Modi with the historical character of Dhirodatta for reducing the effects of cyclone Biparjoy to almost zero. The cyclone hit Gujarat, Rajasthan and affected other states in its wake.

Chouhan, who blogs regularly, has written that “the persons who work with alertness, patience, prudence and seriousness succeed in reducing the magnitude of the crisis to zero. Such characters are established in history as Dhirodatta heroes."

Chouhan wrote that the PM does not lose patience in any disaster. “In nine years of Modi’s tenure, it has been proved time and again that he does not lose patience in any disaster when it comes to saving the lives of the countrymen and confronts them with well-thought-out strategies; be it cyclones, other natural calamities or heavy rains and floods, any threat to the security and integrity of the country or global pandemic such as Covid-19.”

The CM of the BJP-ruled state wrote that the PM has been able to prevent the loss of life and other damage effectively with his action plan. “His guidance and strategy proved effective in dealing with the Biparjoy. He alerted the governing and administrative machinery ahead of time.

He himself took high-level meetings with agencies, Central ministries and Gujarat government officials to ensure that the residents of the affected areas were transported to safer places while the maintenance of essential services such as electricity, water, health was ensured,” the MP CM said in his blog post.

About 58% of land in India is prone to earthquakes of moderate to very high intensity and over 40 million hectares, which accounts for 12% of the land area, remain prone to floods.

