Six arrested for torturing youth in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: All six accused who allegedly tortured a youth, Vijay Ramchandani, by putting a leash around his neck, forcing him to bark like a dog, and pressurising him to change religion in Bhopal’s Tila Jamalpura, have been arrested. The six arrested accused include two minors (all from a particular minority community), who have been booked under IPC Sections as well as the provisions of the MP Religious Freedom Act. The National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against three accused (two of whom are already accused in over 15 cases, including murder and attempted murder), and illegally constructed portions of the houses of the three accused have been demolished. Meanwhile, the BJP has questioned Congress’s silence. “Senior Congress leaders from Delhi to Bhopal to Chaupal, why are they silent over this inhuman incident? Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, who is quick to tweet on incidents happening in Uttarakhand and even abroad, had nothing to tweet on this Bhopal incident,” the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra asked.