Supreme Court dismisses petition for deployment of central forces in West Bengal

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IN a setback to the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed its petition along with that of the State Election Commission (SEC) challenging the Calcutta High Court’s June 15 order directing the deployment of central forces for the July 8 panchayat elections.

Taking note of the history of violence in West Bengal during elections, a vacation bench of judges B V Nagarathna and Manoj Mishra said the HC order was to ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

“Holding elections can’t be license of violence. There has been a history of violence. We appreciate that you are a state having a democratic setup at grassroot level where elections are taking place but elections cannot be accompanied by violence. People who file nominations are completely finished. Where are free and fair elections?” said Justice Nagarathna.

The bench pointed out that the state had already requisitioned additional police forces from half a dozen states for the panchayat elections as it might have found its police forces inadequate. The court said the state and central forces should coordinate on the deployment of forces.

The SC also raised questions on the maintainability of the plea filed by the SEC challenging HC order. “Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the state to conduct free and fair elections but how are you (SEC) aggrieved? You have yourself requested the state (for additional forces) but how is it maintainable? From where the forces come is not your concern,” said Justice Nagarathna.

