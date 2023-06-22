20 inmates in Tihar Jail injure themselves to foil recovery of hidden mobiles

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 20 inmates at the high-security Tihar Jail in west Delhi were left injured after they allegedly inflicted injuries on themselves to browbeat the staff over usage of mobile phones. Four among them were sent to the Deen Dayal Hospital

According to a senior prison official, one of the inmates made a call to his family alleging that the inmates were being beaten up by the jail staff.

"A search was being conducted on June 21 between 5.20 pm to 5.50 pm on the basis of secret information about the usage of mobile phones in one of the wards of central jail 8 and 9 which resulted in the recovery of one Kechaoda brand feature phone and one sua (improvised weapon)," the official said.

Subsequently, the Jail CCTV control room noticed an unusual movement of inmates in the barracks from where the above recovery was made. Further inquiry was conducted by the jail staff and inmates questioned, which resulted in the recovery of one SIM card and an improvised mobile charger.

The official said that during questioning one of the other inmates admitted to possession of another feature phone, which he was asked to hand over.

"The staff accompanied him from the control room to the barrack for recovery of the said hidden mobile phone, however, on reaching the barrack he was instigated by other co-inmates present there not to hand over the mobile phone to the prison administration," the official said.

At that time, the other inmates also started abusing the jail staff and over 20 inmates inflicted self-injuries to intimidate the jail administration so as to desist them from recovering the hidden mobile phone from the barrack.

During the commotion when one of the inmates took out the hidden mobile phone and called up his family members, who then called PCR-112, alleging that the jail personnel was manhandling the prisoners.

The additional staff present at the control room immediately rushed to the site and brought the situation under control. The injured inmates were treated for their self-inflicted injuries inside the jail dispensary and 4 among them were referred to DDU hospital due to deep cuts sustained by them while inflicting self-injuries.

The incident was caught on CCTV and preserved.

NEW DELHI: Over 20 inmates at the high-security Tihar Jail in west Delhi were left injured after they allegedly inflicted injuries on themselves to browbeat the staff over usage of mobile phones. Four among them were sent to the Deen Dayal Hospital According to a senior prison official, one of the inmates made a call to his family alleging that the inmates were being beaten up by the jail staff. "A search was being conducted on June 21 between 5.20 pm to 5.50 pm on the basis of secret information about the usage of mobile phones in one of the wards of central jail 8 and 9 which resulted in the recovery of one Kechaoda brand feature phone and one sua (improvised weapon)," the official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Subsequently, the Jail CCTV control room noticed an unusual movement of inmates in the barracks from where the above recovery was made. Further inquiry was conducted by the jail staff and inmates questioned, which resulted in the recovery of one SIM card and an improvised mobile charger. The official said that during questioning one of the other inmates admitted to possession of another feature phone, which he was asked to hand over. "The staff accompanied him from the control room to the barrack for recovery of the said hidden mobile phone, however, on reaching the barrack he was instigated by other co-inmates present there not to hand over the mobile phone to the prison administration," the official said. At that time, the other inmates also started abusing the jail staff and over 20 inmates inflicted self-injuries to intimidate the jail administration so as to desist them from recovering the hidden mobile phone from the barrack. During the commotion when one of the inmates took out the hidden mobile phone and called up his family members, who then called PCR-112, alleging that the jail personnel was manhandling the prisoners. The additional staff present at the control room immediately rushed to the site and brought the situation under control. The injured inmates were treated for their self-inflicted injuries inside the jail dispensary and 4 among them were referred to DDU hospital due to deep cuts sustained by them while inflicting self-injuries. The incident was caught on CCTV and preserved.