Home Nation

20 inmates in Tihar Jail injure themselves to foil recovery of hidden mobiles

One of the inmates made a call from the hidden phone to a family member who then called PCR-112, alleging that the jail personnel was manhandling the prisoners.

Published: 22nd June 2023 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 20 inmates at the high-security Tihar Jail in west Delhi were left injured after they allegedly inflicted injuries on themselves to browbeat the staff over usage of mobile phones. Four among them were sent to the Deen Dayal Hospital

According to a senior prison official, one of the inmates made a call to his family alleging that the inmates were being beaten up by the jail staff.

"A search was being conducted on June 21 between 5.20 pm to 5.50 pm on the basis of secret information about the usage of mobile phones in one of the wards of central jail 8 and 9 which resulted in the recovery of one Kechaoda brand feature phone and one sua (improvised weapon)," the official said.

Subsequently, the Jail CCTV control room noticed an unusual movement of inmates in the barracks from where the above recovery was made. Further inquiry was conducted by the jail staff and inmates questioned, which resulted in the recovery of one SIM card and an improvised mobile charger.

The official said that during questioning one of the other inmates admitted to possession of another feature phone, which he was asked to hand over.

"The staff accompanied him from the control room to the barrack for recovery of the said hidden mobile phone, however, on reaching the barrack he was instigated by other co-inmates present there not to hand over the mobile phone to the prison administration," the official said.

At that time, the other inmates also started abusing the jail staff and over 20 inmates inflicted self-injuries to intimidate the jail administration so as to desist them from recovering the hidden mobile phone from the barrack.

During the commotion when one of the inmates took out the hidden mobile phone and called up his family members, who then called PCR-112, alleging that the jail personnel was manhandling the prisoners. 

The additional staff present at the control room immediately rushed to the site and brought the situation under control. The injured inmates were treated for their self-inflicted injuries inside the jail dispensary and 4 among them were referred to DDU hospital due to deep cuts sustained by them while inflicting self-injuries.

The incident was caught on CCTV and preserved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tihar jail
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp