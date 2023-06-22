Home Nation

BJP likely to contest all 14 LS seats in Jharkhand

The BJP-AJSU alliance swept the polls in 2019 in Jharkhand, winning 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress and the JMM bagged one seat each.

Published: 22nd June 2023 10:10 AM

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  BJP in Jharkhand is likely to contest all fourteen Lok Sabha seats in 2024 Assembly polls. According to party insiders, BJP president JP Nadda’s visit to Giridih on Thursday, under the party’s ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign, may be seen in the backdrop of it.

Nadda, under the party’s outreach campaign, will be on a day long visit to Jharkhand on Thursday, during which he will address a public meeting in Giridih and meet the top state BJP leaders. Notably, during 2019 polls, under a pre-poll alliance with AJSU BJP had given one seat to AJSU, keeping the remaining 13 seats with it. 

BJP functionaries informed that BJP, through Nadda’s visit to Giridh, party wants to give a message that the BJP is making preparations on all 14 seats in Jharkhand. “BJP is making preparations to contest all Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand as it wants to gift all the 14 seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024,” said state BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha.

‘Nadda to visit Giridih’ 
BJP president JP Nadda will visit Giridih on Thursday, under the party’s ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign. In his day-long visit, he will address a public meeting in Giridih and meet the top state BJP leaders.

