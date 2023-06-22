Centre reviews health preparedness in 7 states as heatwave death toll up

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the intensifying heatwave leading to deaths and hospitalisations in several states, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with representatives of seven affected states and reviewed public health preparedness.

At the virtual meeting, the states were directed to share data on heatwaves, including the number of death, for a better assessment of the situation. They were also asked to implement the State Action Plans at the ground level, along with issuing timely warnings to people.

The meeting with the health ministers and officials of the seven states, which included Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the worst affected in terms of death and hospitalisation came a day after the health minister dispatched a Central team to these states.

The other states whose representatives attended the meeting were Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Post the meeting, the health minister tweeted that he had a “fruitful meeting” with health ministers and senior officers of seven states affected by heat waves, along with Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

“Highlighted the importance of joint efforts between the Centre and states for effective management of any disaster, including severe heatwaves. With coordinated actions, we can surely ensure there are no deaths due to heat waves,” Mandaviya tweeted.

He also urged the states to implement the State Action Plans at the ground level with a timely warning to the people, and ensure preventive preparedness to reduce the severe impact of heat waves, adding that “effective disaster response and management is a collaborative work.”

The states were asked to ensure the preparedness of healthcare facilities and the availability of essential medicines and logistics. Mandaviya said heat wave alerts from the Indian Metrological Department are being amplified and shared with all states daily.

NEW DELHI: Amid the intensifying heatwave leading to deaths and hospitalisations in several states, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with representatives of seven affected states and reviewed public health preparedness. At the virtual meeting, the states were directed to share data on heatwaves, including the number of death, for a better assessment of the situation. They were also asked to implement the State Action Plans at the ground level, along with issuing timely warnings to people. The meeting with the health ministers and officials of the seven states, which included Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the worst affected in terms of death and hospitalisation came a day after the health minister dispatched a Central team to these states.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The other states whose representatives attended the meeting were Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Post the meeting, the health minister tweeted that he had a “fruitful meeting” with health ministers and senior officers of seven states affected by heat waves, along with Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. “Highlighted the importance of joint efforts between the Centre and states for effective management of any disaster, including severe heatwaves. With coordinated actions, we can surely ensure there are no deaths due to heat waves,” Mandaviya tweeted. He also urged the states to implement the State Action Plans at the ground level with a timely warning to the people, and ensure preventive preparedness to reduce the severe impact of heat waves, adding that “effective disaster response and management is a collaborative work.” The states were asked to ensure the preparedness of healthcare facilities and the availability of essential medicines and logistics. Mandaviya said heat wave alerts from the Indian Metrological Department are being amplified and shared with all states daily.