Home Nation

Chhagan Bhujbal bats for OBC Maharashtra NCP chief

He said that he has not yet spoken with NCP chief Sharad Pawar about appointing an OBC face as state president, but soon he will meet and discuss this with him.

Published: 22nd June 2023 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Deputy CM Chhagan Bhujbal. (File | PTI)

Former Maharashtra Deputy CM Chhagan Bhujbal. (File | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after NCP leader Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to step down from the Leader of Opposition's (LoP) post, prominent NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, said that he believes an OBC face should be given the position of the opposition leader, or be appointed as state NCP president.

The former Maharashtra minister said that NCP believes in democratic values, debate and discussions. He said that everyone has the right to express his opinion.

“Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to work for the party. We also demand that if LoP is retained or given to the Maratha leader, the OBC and any small community person should be appointed as NCP state president. In our party also, there are strong OBC leaders like Sunil Tatkare, Jitendra Ahwad, Dhanjay Munde etc, they should be given the opportunity. Even so, I am ready to accept the responsibility of the state NCP president. Earlier, I was president of the party, but was only four month,” Bhujbal said.

He said that he has not yet spoken with NCP chief Sharad Pawar about appointing an OBC face as state president, but soon he will meet and discuss this with him.

Sources in NCP said that there is a discussion to appoint state president Jayant Patil as leader of the Opposition so he should be replaced with an OBC leader as new party president.

“The big churning has been happening in NCP after the appointment of Supriya Sule as working president. Ajit Pawar is trying to appoint his close aide as state party president if senior Pawar is trying to get back LoP from Ajit Pawar and hand it over to Jayant Patil. Ajit Pawar has failed to perform as an effective LoP therefore NCP chief wants to appoint the strong and articulate face as a LoP. It will help the NCP ahead of key elections,” said the source, requesting anonymity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCP Ajit Pawar Chhagan Bhujbal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp