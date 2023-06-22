Chhagan Bhujbal bats for OBC Maharashtra NCP chief

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after NCP leader Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to step down from the Leader of Opposition's (LoP) post, prominent NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, said that he believes an OBC face should be given the position of the opposition leader, or be appointed as state NCP president.

The former Maharashtra minister said that NCP believes in democratic values, debate and discussions. He said that everyone has the right to express his opinion.

“Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to work for the party. We also demand that if LoP is retained or given to the Maratha leader, the OBC and any small community person should be appointed as NCP state president. In our party also, there are strong OBC leaders like Sunil Tatkare, Jitendra Ahwad, Dhanjay Munde etc, they should be given the opportunity. Even so, I am ready to accept the responsibility of the state NCP president. Earlier, I was president of the party, but was only four month,” Bhujbal said.

He said that he has not yet spoken with NCP chief Sharad Pawar about appointing an OBC face as state president, but soon he will meet and discuss this with him.

Sources in NCP said that there is a discussion to appoint state president Jayant Patil as leader of the Opposition so he should be replaced with an OBC leader as new party president.

“The big churning has been happening in NCP after the appointment of Supriya Sule as working president. Ajit Pawar is trying to appoint his close aide as state party president if senior Pawar is trying to get back LoP from Ajit Pawar and hand it over to Jayant Patil. Ajit Pawar has failed to perform as an effective LoP therefore NCP chief wants to appoint the strong and articulate face as a LoP. It will help the NCP ahead of key elections,” said the source, requesting anonymity.

MUMBAI: A day after NCP leader Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to step down from the Leader of Opposition's (LoP) post, prominent NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, said that he believes an OBC face should be given the position of the opposition leader, or be appointed as state NCP president. The former Maharashtra minister said that NCP believes in democratic values, debate and discussions. He said that everyone has the right to express his opinion. “Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to work for the party. We also demand that if LoP is retained or given to the Maratha leader, the OBC and any small community person should be appointed as NCP state president. In our party also, there are strong OBC leaders like Sunil Tatkare, Jitendra Ahwad, Dhanjay Munde etc, they should be given the opportunity. Even so, I am ready to accept the responsibility of the state NCP president. Earlier, I was president of the party, but was only four month,” Bhujbal said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that he has not yet spoken with NCP chief Sharad Pawar about appointing an OBC face as state president, but soon he will meet and discuss this with him. Sources in NCP said that there is a discussion to appoint state president Jayant Patil as leader of the Opposition so he should be replaced with an OBC leader as new party president. “The big churning has been happening in NCP after the appointment of Supriya Sule as working president. Ajit Pawar is trying to appoint his close aide as state party president if senior Pawar is trying to get back LoP from Ajit Pawar and hand it over to Jayant Patil. Ajit Pawar has failed to perform as an effective LoP therefore NCP chief wants to appoint the strong and articulate face as a LoP. It will help the NCP ahead of key elections,” said the source, requesting anonymity.