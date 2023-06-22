Gurugram eatery owner thrashed for refusing free biryani; five arrested

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM: Five people were arrested on Wednesday after a group of men allegedly thrashed an eatery owner, hurled religious slurs at him and vandalised his small shop here for refusing them free biryani, police said. They said the accused 10 have been named in an FIR alongside other unnamed individuals — recorded the act on their phones as they beat up Mohammad Masood who ran his Shama Biryani and Chicken Corner near Vatika Chowk, Badshahpur. Masood returned to his home in Bihar out of fear after the incident on June 17, they said.

Police swung into action after the videos were widely shared on social media and reached Constable Praveen, who filed a complaint.

The FIR was registered at the Badshahpur police station and five of the accused — Naveen, Chhota Monu, Priyanshu alias Boda, Anil Kumar and Rohit Yadav — were arrested, police said. The other named accused are Bada Monu, Battu, his brother Tanishq, Amit and Harsh Bhardwaj. All the accused are from Rithoj village.

Constable Praveen said the video showed some men kicking and pushing Masood around and vandalising his shop using sticks. Police started an initial investigation after the disturbing video emerged and they located the Shama chicken corner in a slum near Vatika Chowk, which was operated by Masood, assisted by his two brothers.“I along with special police officer Virender went to the shop which was found closed. I showed the video to the people nearby who confirmed the incident happened on June 17,” Praveen said in the complaint.

“Some boys were demanding money from the shop owner and hurling religious slurs. They also threatened to kill him. Fearing these people, the shopkeeper has fled after closing his shop,” he added. Police said Chhota Monu and Bada Monu supply liquor and marijuana illegally in slums.

“On the day of the incident, Monu’s friends went to Shama Biryani and Chicken Corner to bring biryani in Monu’s name. But Mohammad Masood told them that Monu already owed him around Rs 1,600-1,700 and as he is a poor man, he cannot give it for free,” said the complaint filed by Praveen. Riled up, they went away but soon Monu came with his aides and thrashed Masood, it said. “The accused also made a video while thrashing him and put it on Instagram and Whatsapp. It went viral,” Praveen said.

GURUGRAM: Five people were arrested on Wednesday after a group of men allegedly thrashed an eatery owner, hurled religious slurs at him and vandalised his small shop here for refusing them free biryani, police said. They said the accused 10 have been named in an FIR alongside other unnamed individuals — recorded the act on their phones as they beat up Mohammad Masood who ran his Shama Biryani and Chicken Corner near Vatika Chowk, Badshahpur. Masood returned to his home in Bihar out of fear after the incident on June 17, they said. Police swung into action after the videos were widely shared on social media and reached Constable Praveen, who filed a complaint. The FIR was registered at the Badshahpur police station and five of the accused — Naveen, Chhota Monu, Priyanshu alias Boda, Anil Kumar and Rohit Yadav — were arrested, police said. The other named accused are Bada Monu, Battu, his brother Tanishq, Amit and Harsh Bhardwaj. All the accused are from Rithoj village.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Constable Praveen said the video showed some men kicking and pushing Masood around and vandalising his shop using sticks. Police started an initial investigation after the disturbing video emerged and they located the Shama chicken corner in a slum near Vatika Chowk, which was operated by Masood, assisted by his two brothers.“I along with special police officer Virender went to the shop which was found closed. I showed the video to the people nearby who confirmed the incident happened on June 17,” Praveen said in the complaint. “Some boys were demanding money from the shop owner and hurling religious slurs. They also threatened to kill him. Fearing these people, the shopkeeper has fled after closing his shop,” he added. Police said Chhota Monu and Bada Monu supply liquor and marijuana illegally in slums. “On the day of the incident, Monu’s friends went to Shama Biryani and Chicken Corner to bring biryani in Monu’s name. But Mohammad Masood told them that Monu already owed him around Rs 1,600-1,700 and as he is a poor man, he cannot give it for free,” said the complaint filed by Praveen. Riled up, they went away but soon Monu came with his aides and thrashed Masood, it said. “The accused also made a video while thrashing him and put it on Instagram and Whatsapp. It went viral,” Praveen said.