'I should be given a party post': Ajit Pawar

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday requested NCP chief Sharad Pawar to relieve him of the responsibilities of Leader of Opposition and he should be entrusted with a new responsibility in the party.

Celebrating the NCP’s annual day, Pawar junior offered to step down from the post of Leader of Opposition. “I should be given a party post. I will give justice to any post in the party,” he said.

Sources said that Pawar and NCP state president Jayant Patil do not see eye to eye. ‘NCP is divided into two groups – one headed by Jayant Patil and blessed by the top leadership of NCP, while another group is headed by Pawar junior.

Patil has been president of NCP for the last five years. As per party norms, every three years a new president is appointed. But Patil continues to enjoy his post at the party. Ajit Pawar is either eyeing this state party president post or wants to appoint a close aide. However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is yet to take decisions over it, said the source requesting anonymity. Another source party said the NCP is not happy with Pawar junior and his performance as a LoP because of his understanding of the ruling party leaders.

