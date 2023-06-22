Home Nation

Raipur Diary; City gears up for G20 meeting in September

The Raipur Municipal Corporation has taken the onus to spruce up the city and beautify the routes from airport to main Telibandha, the major areas like Rajbhawan, CM House and Nava Raipur. 

Published: 22nd June 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

G20 Raipur

G20 logo. (Photo | G20 website)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Raipur gears up for G20 meeting in September
Raipur, to host the fourth financial work group of G20 summit in September this year, has begun reviewing action plans to prepare for the mega event. The leaders from 20 countries are likely to attend. For the state, such an occasion assumes significance owing to the promising impact on the economy as the event will offer a good opportunity to showcase the state and build its image globally. The Raipur Municipal Corporation has taken the onus to spruce up the city and beautify the routes from airport to main Telibandha, the major areas like Rajbhawan, CM House and Nava Raipur. 

Grievance redressal scheme gets the attention
As an offshoot of the state’s good governance move and reassurance to the citizens, the ‘‘Samadhan Tuar Dwar” gathered public attention in Balod district when more than 50 thousand pleas of villagers were resolved during a two-month-long campaign. The issues and challenges faced by the people were attended at the grassroots gram panchayats in camps and resolved after careful examination of applications by the officials. Citizen engagement creates awareness and builds trust but the results were seen when the Balod administration prudent planned to go beyond just bringing the government schemes at the doorstep.

VHP conference to shape future agenda
In poll-bound Chhattisgarh, after the all-India coordination meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked bodies in Raipur last year, the right wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to organise a five-day national meet in the capital from June 22. Besides the organisation’s upcoming major programmes, the gathering of seers, sadhus, senior leaders will give final shape to the agenda of the meetings and decide the future action plan. According to the sources familiar with the development, there will also be discourse keeping the upcoming Assembly elections in mind. Interactive sessions with the prominent citizens and intellectuals are also planned. 

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raipur G20 meet
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp