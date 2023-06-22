Raipur Diary; City gears up for G20 meeting in September

Ejaz Kaiser By

Raipur gears up for G20 meeting in September

Raipur, to host the fourth financial work group of G20 summit in September this year, has begun reviewing action plans to prepare for the mega event. The leaders from 20 countries are likely to attend. For the state, such an occasion assumes significance owing to the promising impact on the economy as the event will offer a good opportunity to showcase the state and build its image globally. The Raipur Municipal Corporation has taken the onus to spruce up the city and beautify the routes from airport to main Telibandha, the major areas like Rajbhawan, CM House and Nava Raipur.

Grievance redressal scheme gets the attention

As an offshoot of the state’s good governance move and reassurance to the citizens, the ‘‘Samadhan Tuar Dwar” gathered public attention in Balod district when more than 50 thousand pleas of villagers were resolved during a two-month-long campaign. The issues and challenges faced by the people were attended at the grassroots gram panchayats in camps and resolved after careful examination of applications by the officials. Citizen engagement creates awareness and builds trust but the results were seen when the Balod administration prudent planned to go beyond just bringing the government schemes at the doorstep.

VHP conference to shape future agenda

In poll-bound Chhattisgarh, after the all-India coordination meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked bodies in Raipur last year, the right wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to organise a five-day national meet in the capital from June 22. Besides the organisation’s upcoming major programmes, the gathering of seers, sadhus, senior leaders will give final shape to the agenda of the meetings and decide the future action plan. According to the sources familiar with the development, there will also be discourse keeping the upcoming Assembly elections in mind. Interactive sessions with the prominent citizens and intellectuals are also planned.

Ejaz Kaiser

