Stage set for much-awaited opposition meeting in Patna; Mamta, Kejriwal arriving today

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The stage is set for the much-awaited grand Opposition leaders' meeting scheduled to be held in the state capital on June 23.

Senior leaders of 18 parties have confirmed their participation in the meeting aimed at stitching a formidable alliance of all Opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that the country's grand old party is ready to sacrifice in some states for the sake of the country's democracy and the Constitution. “Congress is known for its sacrifices on several occasions in the past,” he said.

Singh's statement is an indication that Congress may compromise on seat sharing in some states as far Lok Sabha election is concerned. “Congress is ready to sacrifice to dethrone BJP from power at the centre,” Bihar Congress chief asserted.

Singh's statement assumed significance in the wake of West Bengal chief minister TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's reservations over seat sharing with Congress in the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive a day in advance (June 22) as she is supposed to meet RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar separately.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will also reach Patna on Thursday. Continuing his efforts to seek support on the Central Ordinance issue, he is expected to meet national leaders and discuss the issue.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will attend the opposition meeting. Stalin's importance in the Opposition Unity project is reflected in his strong anti-BJP image in South India. He is widely seen as a leader that supported the Congress-led opposition. After BJP was defeated in the Karnataka Assembly polls last month, Congress is also upbeat after it formed the government there.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Punjab CM Mann, Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti and Left party leaders are among others to attend the meeting.

According to JD-U leaders close to Kumar, after the opposition meeting in Patna, Kumar will likely be named convenor of the united opposition.

Since last September, after Kumar dumped BJP, he has repeatedly urged all opposition parties to fight together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The opposition meeting results from the active role of Kumar, who has been tirelessly engaging with national and regional party leaders to strengthen opposition unity for the past few months. Kumar has repeatedly said that he is uninterested in any post and categorically denied that he was in the race for the PM post.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Kumar will stop Modi's juggernaut in 2024.

However, some BJP leaders have been targeting Kumar, who was their ally till August 9, 2022, and are blaming him for everything, including poor governance and law and order in the state and unemployment.

