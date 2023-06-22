Ten pilgrims killed after SUV falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

By Express News Service

Ten pilgrims were killed on the spot while three others seriously injured when a Bolero they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge in 'Sama Hokra' area of Pithoragarh district.

The accident took place around 10 am.

The deceased have been identified as Kishan Singh, 64, Dharam Singh, 69, Kundan Singh 58, Nisha wife of Umesh Singh 24, Umesh Singh 28, Shankar Singh 42, Mahesh Singh 35 driver of the jeep, Sundar Singh 37, Khushhal Singh, 64 and Dan Singh, 52. All the deceased were residents of Kapkot and Bhanar areas of Bageshwar district.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. However, police citing eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred due to poor condition of the road.

Pithoragarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Pant told The New Indian Express, "Bodies of all the deceased have been recovered. Apart from SDRF and NDRF, ITBP and police teams are also present at the spot, relief work is going on in full swing. The crashed vehicle was carrying pilgrims from Bageshwar."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the devotees and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.



