Home Nation

Ten pilgrims killed after SUV falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Police citing eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred due to poor condition of the road.

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Ten pilgrims were killed on the spot while three others seriously injured when a Bolero they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge in 'Sama Hokra' area of Pithoragarh district. 

The accident took place around 10 am. 

The deceased have been identified as Kishan Singh, 64, Dharam Singh, 69, Kundan Singh 58, Nisha wife of Umesh Singh 24, Umesh Singh 28, Shankar Singh 42, Mahesh Singh 35 driver of the jeep, Sundar Singh 37, Khushhal Singh, 64 and Dan Singh, 52. All the deceased were residents of Kapkot and Bhanar areas of Bageshwar district.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. However, police citing eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred due to poor condition of the road.

Pithoragarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Pant told The New Indian Express, "Bodies of all the deceased have been recovered. Apart from SDRF and NDRF, ITBP and police teams are also present at the spot, relief work is going on in full swing.  The crashed vehicle was carrying pilgrims from Bageshwar."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the devotees and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Accident Pilgrims
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp