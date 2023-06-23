Home Nation

2009 Shopian rape-murder case: Two doctors who conducted autopsy sacked

There were allegations that they were raped and murdered by security men. It sparked a 42-day-long agitation in Kashmir during which seven civilians were killed.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Fourteen years after the alleged rape and murder of two young women Asiya and Neelofar of Shopian sparked a month-long agitation in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday terminated the services of two doctors, who conducted a post-mortem of the two women, for allegedly fabricating evidence of the two women in 2009.

Lt Governor administration in separate orders terminated the services of  Dr Nighat Shaheen Chiloo, Consultant Gynecologist in Sub-District Hospital, in Sanat Nagar, and Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal, Medical Officer, in Shopian. 

Asiya and Neelofar were found dead in a stream in Shopian on May 29, 2009 in mysterious circumstances.  There were allegations that they were raped and murdered by security men. It sparked a 42-day-long agitation in Kashmir during which seven civilians were killed. The situation improved after the CBI started investigating the matter. The CBI probe found that they were never raped.

