Demolition of Dalit homes: People will teach BJP a lesson, says Priyanka Gandhi

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh administration demolished 10 homes in Sagar district.

By IANS

BHOPAL: Reacting to the demolition of Dalit homes, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday hit out at BJP saying that the atrocities against the community has reached its peak.

"The families who had gone to work as labourers, their homes were demolished without giving any information. The houses built under the PM Awas Yojana were also demolished. The people of Madhya Pradesh will teach a lesson to the BJP government which perpetrated atrocities on Dalits, tribals and the poor," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh administration demolished 10 homes in Sagar district. Out of these homes, seven were built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. The state administration claimed that the homes were built on the forest land.

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh sat on protest against the government's action on Friday. His protest prompted Sagar District Collector Deepak Arya and SP Abhishek Tiwari along the other officials to join the protests and demand an apology.

"I came to know that the houses of tribals and others were demolished with the help of bulldozers under police protection in Rapura village around 10.30 pm on Wednesday," the Rajya Sabha member told reporters.

"Under which law these houses, built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, were demolished," he asked.

Meanwhile, the BSP Supremo Mayawati also condemned the action against Dalits.

"Bulldozer politics of the Madhya Pradesh now has started targetting homes and schools. Now, they have started demolishing the houses of the poor built under the PM Awas Yojana, which is highly condemnable. In this sequence, the destruction of houses of seven Dalit families built under the PM scheme in Sagar district is shameful," BSP supremo said.

