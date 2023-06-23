Home Nation

Five of a family die in road accident in UP

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the matter was underway, the police official added.

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Road Accident, Road Crash

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Five members of a family, including two children, were killed they fell off their motorcycle on the Shahjahanpur-Lucknow road in the Shera Mau Dakshin area here on Friday, police said.

Circle officer Amit Chaurasia said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday when the victims were returning home after attending a wedding function.

Whether the motorcycle skidded on the road or was hit by a vehicle is being probed, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Raghuveer (34) his wife Jyoti (30), sister-in-law Julie (36) and their children Abhi (3), and Krishna (5), he said, adding head injury is the likely cause of their death.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the matter was underway, the police official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident in UP UP road accident
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp