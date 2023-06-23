Home Nation

Four militants killed as troops foil infiltration bid in Machil sector of J-K's Kupwara

The militants fired on troops and in the retaliatory firing, four militants were killed. According to army officials, war-like stores were recovered from the possession of the slain militants.

Published: 23rd June 2023 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 11:57 AM

Indian Army, Indian security forces

Security forces stand guard during an encounter with militants at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four militants were killed as troops foiled an infiltration bid in the Machil sector of the border district of Kupwara on Friday. It is the second major infiltration bid foiled by troops within a week.

According to police, in a joint operation, Army and Police foiled an infiltration bid of militants in the Kala Jungle of the Machil sector of Kupwara.

“Militants were trying to infiltrate into J&K from the other side of LoC and were intercepted and challenged by a joint contingent of police and army,” police said.

The militants fired on troops and in the retaliatory firing, four militants were killed. According to army officials, war-like stores were recovered from the possession of the slain militants.

“The combing and search operation in the area is going on,” he said.

It is the second major infiltration bid foiled by troops at LoC in north Kashmir within a week.

Earlier, last Friday, Army foiled an infiltration bid of militants in the Keran sector by killing five heavily armed foreign militants.

The troops had recovered 5 AK rifles, 15 magazines, ammunition, grenades, night vision devices, binoculars, etc from the slain militants.

The infiltrating militant group, according to ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, was affiliated to JKGF ( JK Ghaznavi Force) which has Rafiq Nai and Shamsher Nai alias Zafar Iqbal, both R/O Poonch presently settled in POK as handlers and Murtaza Pathan alias Ghaznvi, R/O Faislabad, Pakistan, an Afghan veteran affiliated with Deoband school of thought as operational commander supervising tactical aspect from PoK.

