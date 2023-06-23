GE-HAL pact to make fighter jet engines in India

Mayank Singh and Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden on Thursday rolled out the White House red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Washington seeks to bolster its ties with New Delhi to counter China's global influence. In the meetings that followed, the two leaders sat down to discuss a wide range of bilateral as well as multilateral issues and set the ball rolling to boost India-US strategic relations in defence, space, clean energy and other crucial sectors. "We both agree governments, businesses and academic institutions should come together to fulfil our strategic technology partnership," Modi told Biden. On his part, the US president said: "Together, we are unlocking the shared future of the world which I believe will have unlimited potential." In a significant development, GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd signed an MoU aimed at joint production of the former's F414 fighter jet engines in India. According to GE Aerospace, the agreement includes the potential joint production of F414s in India, pending export authorisation from the US government. The deal requires final approval from the US Congress and is part of the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 programme. India has been using F404, which is lighter than the GE 414 engines, to power its indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk1 and Mk1A. Engine manufacturing is complex and is acknowledged as the weakest link in the Make in India drive. According to reports, the US will open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad while India will establish a mission in Seattle, reports said quoting the White House. Agreements on semiconductors, minerals, technology, space and defence cooperation are expected to be announced. Isro, Nasa to send joint mission to ISS India has decided to join the Artemis Accords, which brings like-minded countries together on civil space exploration, and NASA and ISRO will have a joint mission to ISS in 2024, the White House said | P14 In-country renewable H-1B visas The US is set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, which will help Indian professionals there to continue with their jobs without travelling overseas for renewal of their work visas