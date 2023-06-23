Home Nation

Home Minister Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Chhattisgarh

Shah urged the people to bring back the BJP government in the state and also vote for the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi next year at the Centre.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 12:35 PM

Amit Shah

Amit Shah at a public meeting organised on the completion of nine years of the NDA government at the Centre, in Durg on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Home Minister Amit Shah’s participation in the BJP’s ongoing ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’ at Bhilai in Durg district on Thursday launched the party’s campaign ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. Shah alleged that several scams emerged during the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government and that the ruling party has not kept its promises made in its manifesto in 2018 polls.

Shah urged the people to bring back the BJP government in the state and also vote for the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi next year at the Centre. The Durg division in the Chhattisgarh plains has 20 Assembly seats and has remained challenging for the BJP as the Congress has 18 MLAs from the region. In the 90-member House, the ruling Congress has 71 legislators.

Paddy procurement remains a major political issue in Chhattisgarh, which is cited as the ‘rice bowl.’ The Home Minister took credit for procuring 92 lakh MT paddy by the Modi-led Centre with a payment of Rs 74,000 crore to the farmers while the contribution of the state government was Rs 12,600 crore for paddy growers.

“The Baghel government should stop telling lies. Around 90% of the amount on procurement was given by the Modi government. It’s the earlier Raman Singh government that established a transparent and efficient system on paddy procurement,” Shah said adding that the BJP government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created the state of Chhattisgarh.

“Chhattisgarh has a debt of Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” said Shah, saying that the Modi government has allocated around Rs 3 lakh crore in 9 years to the state, which got Rs 74,000 crore during the 10-year rule of the Manmohan Singh government.

He cornered the Congress government for failing to keep promises on liquor ban, and unemployment allowances, among others. It was Shah’s third visit to Chhattisgarh this year after Korba and Bastar. Shah said the people’s turnout at the rally in Bhilai, which is a mini India, indicated the countdown of the Congress government has begun.

While citing Chhattisgarh as the maternal home of Lord Ram who undertook exile route through the state, Shah claimed the credit for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya went to PM Modi. “The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya will now be in January next year,” said Shah.

He also recalled Indian forces’ surgical strike in Pakistan (in 2016) and how Article 370 which offered a special status to Jammu & Kashmir was scrapped by the Modi government in August 2019. Shah said the Narendra Modi-led Central government brought left-wing extremism under control in the entire country, except for a few areas in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, in nine years. Highlighting the achievements of nine years of the Modi-led government, he said, “The Left Wing Extremism was brought under control in the entire country, barring a few areas in Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, during this period.”

Shah’s helicopter unable to land in MP’s Balaghat 
Bhopal:  A helicopter carrying Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not land at Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh due to bad weather on Thursday, a state official said.  “Due to bad weather, the helicopter was unable to land,” the official said. Shah’s visit to the state was cancelled in view of the development, he added. Several parts of Madhya Pradesh received rains on Wednesday night, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy showers and lightning in several areas on 
Thursday. 

