Indo-US Global Challenge Institute to be set up to deepen research ties between India, US: Pradhan

Published: 23rd June 2023 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustration | Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the resolve by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden to deepen the strategic partnership between Indian and American universities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Friday that the ministry is working to set up Indo-US Global Challenge Institute to further cement research ties between the two largest democracies.

In a tweet, Pradhan said he welcomes the resolve between the prime minister and US President to deepen the strategic partnership between Indian and American universities.

"The recently launched India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) will usher in a new phase of partnership, given the vibrant talent pool in India and the US, particularly in new age technologies and the synergistic R&D centers of excellence in our academic institutes," he said.

The minister said that a Joint Task Force constituted with Association of American Universities comprising top Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) and Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) has been in discussion in this regard.

He said as envisioned by our leaders, the ministry “will work to set up Indo-U.S. Global Challenge Institutes to deepen research partnerships and people-to-people exchanges in areas such as semiconductors, sustainable agriculture, clean energy, health and pandemic preparedness & emerging technologies.”

“This formal partnership, with its complementary expertise and incorporation of industry collaboration and startup enablers, will facilitate free flow of ideas, student exchange and joint IPRs. This academic partnership will help in developing solutions for a sustainable and secure future,” Pradhan further said.

Terming it as a “historic moment” when two strong nations are joining hands in education and research, he said, it is bound to make a global impact in the coming years.

Modi, who is currently on a state visit to the US, had said that while the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies, India is the world's largest youth factory.

The prime minister had also expressed his belief in the potential of the India-US partnership to become the driving force behind sustainable and inclusive global growth

At an event in the US on ‘India and US: Skilling for Future,' Modi had presented a five-point proposal to energise India-US collaboration in the education and research sectors. The proposal included an integrated approach that brings together government, industry and academia, encouraging exchange of teachers and students and mutual recognition of vocational skill qualifications.

