Home Nation

Male passenger held after crew overhears him talking about 'hijacking' over phone on Mumbai flight

It has come to light that the accused is mentally unstable and has been undergoing medical treatment since 2021.

Published: 23rd June 2023 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

Image used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have arrested a male passenger after a crew member of a Delhi-bound flight from here heard him talking about 'hijacking' on phone, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, he said.

"A crew member of the Vistara flight, which was to go to Delhi, overheard a male passenger talking about hijacking on his phone. The crew member immediately informed the authorities and the police were also alerted," the police official said.

It has come to light that the accused is mentally unstable and has been undergoing medical treatment since 2021, he said.

A first information report (FIR) under section 336 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the passenger, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
'Hijacking' Mumbai police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp