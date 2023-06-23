Male passenger held after crew overhears him talking about 'hijacking' over phone on Mumbai flight

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have arrested a male passenger after a crew member of a Delhi-bound flight from here heard him talking about 'hijacking' on phone, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, he said.

"A crew member of the Vistara flight, which was to go to Delhi, overheard a male passenger talking about hijacking on his phone. The crew member immediately informed the authorities and the police were also alerted," the police official said.

It has come to light that the accused is mentally unstable and has been undergoing medical treatment since 2021, he said.

A first information report (FIR) under section 336 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the passenger, he said.

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have arrested a male passenger after a crew member of a Delhi-bound flight from here heard him talking about 'hijacking' on phone, an official said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, he said. "A crew member of the Vistara flight, which was to go to Delhi, overheard a male passenger talking about hijacking on his phone. The crew member immediately informed the authorities and the police were also alerted," the police official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It has come to light that the accused is mentally unstable and has been undergoing medical treatment since 2021, he said. A first information report (FIR) under section 336 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the passenger, he said.