Mumbai Diary: Post ad war, Shinde, Fadnavis rift deepens?

Ego clashes are hampering the administration such as delays in fixing key meetings.

Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaks with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)

Post ad war, Shinde, Fadnavis rift deepens?
According to reports, after the advertisement war, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have been avoiding each other and communication between them has been far and few in-between. Ego clashes are hampering the administration such as delays in fixing key meetings. As per conventions, the cabinet meeting takes place every Tuesday, but on this Tuesday no cabinet meeting happened and the people who are close to both leaders say that the widening communication gap between the CM and DCM is the major reason behind the delay in scheduling the cabinet.

Kharge awaits Rahul’s nod to remove Patole
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has in principle approved the decision of removing incumbent Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, but he has not yet got the final approval from Rahul Gandhi who is overseas. The majority of Congress leaders are in agreement that the Congress central leadership has to appoint former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan as the new state president if the party plans to win as many seats in Lok Sabha and State elections. But Gandhi is reluctant to remove Patole as he was the first person in BJP who revolted against the PM and joined the Congress. 

RV Patil to be CM if Shinde quits?
Maharashtra Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil was touted as the front runner for the chief minister post in case there is new political development in state politics. Patil got the big jolt in the Ganesh cooperative Sugar mill elections, his panel suffered a major loss against Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. Interestingly, in this fierce and prestigious political battle, Thorat got a crucial help from BJP leader Vivek Kolhe. Reportedly, this BJP help to Congress could not be possible without the green signal from the top BJP leadership of Maharashtra. Therefore, CM aspirant Vikhe has shown his place in local elections.

