Mumbai stares at severe scarcity as only 7% water left in 7 dams

If the monsoon does not arrive by this weekend, then Mumbai will have to brace for 10 to 15 per cent water cut.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai are drying up fast with only seven per cent storage left. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the delay in monsoon arrival in Maharashtra has resulted in major water problems for Mumbai residents. If the monsoon does not arrive by this weekend, then Mumbai will have to brace for 10 to 15 per cent water cut.

In the last three years, this year recorded the lowest water storage level in the month of June. This year, there is only 7 % drinking water left against 19% in 2022 in the same period while 14% in 2021.  Also in 2022, the BMC had imposed 10% water cut on June 27, but later in July, with satisfactory rainfall the decision was withdrawn immediately. 

As per BMC’s hydraulic department data, only 1,06,981 million litre water, that is 7.39%, is left in the seven dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai and will be able to meet the demand for next 27 days. The Modak Sagar has got only 25 per cent drinking water left, Tansa dam 17%, middle Vaitarana 10%, Bhatsa dam 2%, Vihar dam 19% and Tulsi dam 26%.

“If there is rainfall by June end and in July also we get good rainfall, then by August all these dams would start overflowing and meet the drinking water demand of the city. This year, the situation seems to be grim since the beginning. The delay in monsoon has been worsening the situation. The depleting water and rise in dry coverage area resulted in major evaporation of the remaining water,” said a BMC official.

