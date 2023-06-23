PM Modi pitches for skill mapping on global level

Express News Service

PUNE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said G20 countries can undertake skill mapping at the global level, find gaps that need to be plugged and play a key role in promoting research and innovation. Virtually addressing the G20 Education Ministers’ meeting here, PM Modi stressed the need to strike the right balance between opportunities offered by technology and the challenges posed by it.

“In India, we are undertaking skill-mapping. Our education, skill and labour ministries are working in tandem on this initiative. G20 countries can undertake skill-mapping at the global level, and find gaps that need to be plugged,” he said.

Digital technology serves as an equaliser and promotes inclusivity, he said, adding that it is a force multiplier in increasing access to education. “Today artificial intelligence offers great potential in the field of learning, skilling and education, with opportunities, technology also poses challenges. We have to strike the right balance. G20 can play an important role in this,” Modi said.

He also said that G20 countries can play a key role in promoting research and innovation, especially among the global south. “I urge you all to create a path for increased research collaborations. This meeting holds immense significance for the future of our children and youth,” he further said.

Modi said the objective must be to provide quality education with better governance. “To make our youth future-ready, we need to continuously skill, re-skill and up-skill them.” Laying emphasis on research and innovation, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India has set up ten thousand ‘Atal Tinkering Labs’ across the country which act as research and innovation nurseries for school children. He said that more than 7.5 million students are working on more than 1.2 million innovative projects in these labs.

“I am glad that the group has identified transition, digital transformation and women empowerment as accelerators for achieving sustainable development goals. Education is at the root of all these efforts. I am confident that the group will come out with an inclusive, action-oriented and future-ready education agenda,” the Prime Minister added.

UNANIMOUS VIEW On education

G20 members agreed on five major areas, including capacity building of teachers

Education plays play a critical role as an enabler of human dignity and empowerment globally

G20 members need to work together for a resilient, equitable, inclusive and sustainable future through education

Everyone irrespective of age, gender, socio-economic or cultural background or those who are facing physical, mental or other learning difficulties or special needs should have access to quality, inclusive and equitable education and training

Making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level

Strengthening research and promoting innovation through collaboration in education and training

Committed to overcoming the digital divide

Equitable and inclusive use of Artificial Intelligence in Education

G20 education ministers fully endorsed and adopted outcomes pertaining to the 4 priorities identified by the Indian Presidency: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

