Promoter fined Rs 16L for delay in handing over flat

According to a RERA official, the promoter had later pledged to hand over flat to the buyer in 2021.

Published: 23rd June 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NOIDA: A Delhi-based man has received around Rs 16 lakh as a delayed penalty from the promoter of a residential complex project in Noida which handed over a flat to him five years after the promised deadline. According to Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the buyer had booked the flat in Mahagun Mezzaria in Sector 78 of Noida in 2017 and paid Rs 1.35 crore to its promoter NexGen Infracon.

“The promoter had promised to deliver the flat in December 2018. However, following a delay in handing over the possession of the flat and with no resolution in the payment of a penalty, the buyer approached RERA in 2021,” the authority said in a statement.

The UP RERA was established in 2017 to regulate the fast-growing real estate sector in the state as well as bring transparency, protect the interest of home buyers and ensure speedy resolution of the disputes of consumers and builders.

According to a RERA official, the promoter had later pledged to hand over flat to the buyer in 2021. Since the promoter did not honour the conditions of the builder-buyer agreement, the matter reached the RERA for resolution, he said.

Upon hearing the complaints, UP RERA passed an order in favour of the home buyer.“During further proceedings for execution of the order, the promoter handed over the flat to the home buyer meeting all conditions along with a delay penalty of around Rs 16 lakh earlier this week. The satisfied home buyer has submitted a copy of the possession with the local authority,” he said.

