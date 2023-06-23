UP adds biographies of 11 leaders, including Nehru, Savarkar, to curriculum for classes 9-12

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

PRAYAGRAJ: The UP Education Department has added the biography of Savarkar to the academic curriculum for students registered with the UP Board of Secondary Education (UPSEB).

The students will now read about the country's revolutionaries, historical figures and also Savarkar, a senior official of the education department said.

The additions to the curriculum have been made following the instructions of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the official said.

Savarkar joins a list of 50 leaders who will be added to the curriculum.

The education department had been engaged in a prolonged process to make the additions in the curriculum since CM Yogi had issued directives in this direction.

According to official sources, the life stories of Chandra Shekhar Azad, Birsa Munda, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Gautam Buddha, Jyotiba Phule, and Chhatrapati Shivaji among others have been added to the syllabus for Class 9th.

Similarly, the life stories of Mangal Pandey, Roshan Singh, Sukhdev, Lokmanya Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Gandhi, and Khudiram Bose among others have been included in the syllabus for class 10th.

The biographies of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, and Bhagat Singh among others have been added to the list of leaders to be studied by class 11th.

Rabindranath Tagore, and Guru Nanak Dev CV are among the historical figures that class 12 students would have for studying.

Over a crore students of classes 9 to 12 studying in over 27,000 government, government-aided, and unaided schools of the board will read the biographies of these leaders.

The list of historical figures was recently sent to the state government by educational experts of the UP Board. After the approval of the authorities concerned, a decision was taken to include the biographies in the curriculum, said a senior official. The biographies of these personalities have been included in the syllabus of subjects like moral sports, physical education, and yoga subjects and would be taught in schools in the session starting in July after summer vacations. These biographies are compulsory for all students and mandatory for all to clear them. However, the marks for these subjects will not be included in the mark sheets of Class 10th and 12th.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Secretary Dibyakant Shukla told PTI that biographies of 11 leaders have been included in the moral education syllabus for classes 9 to 12.

Students will read about these leaders from the academic session 2023-24, he said.

Apart from this, many things from the field of science and technology have been included in the computer syllabus, Shukla said.

He said the objective behind including new things in the curriculum is to ensure the all-round development of children.

Surya namaskar, asanas, mudras and pranayama have been included in the class 9 curriculum.

Along with this, Ashtanga yoga has also been explained in detail, he added.

As part of moral education, yoga and sports, and physical education curriculum, a written test and a practical test of 50 marks each will be conducted for students.

The board has included artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, digital cryptocurrency, Internet of Things, 3D printing and cloud computing, etc. in the computer syllabus for class 11 so that students can get acquainted with the emerging technologies, according to Shukla.

Robotics, drone technology, Core Java language and Advanced Java language have been included in the computer syllabus for class 12.

(With inputs from PTI.)

PRAYAGRAJ: The UP Education Department has added the biography of Savarkar to the academic curriculum for students registered with the UP Board of Secondary Education (UPSEB). The students will now read about the country's revolutionaries, historical figures and also Savarkar, a senior official of the education department said. The additions to the curriculum have been made following the instructions of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Savarkar joins a list of 50 leaders who will be added to the curriculum. The education department had been engaged in a prolonged process to make the additions in the curriculum since CM Yogi had issued directives in this direction. According to official sources, the life stories of Chandra Shekhar Azad, Birsa Munda, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Gautam Buddha, Jyotiba Phule, and Chhatrapati Shivaji among others have been added to the syllabus for Class 9th. Similarly, the life stories of Mangal Pandey, Roshan Singh, Sukhdev, Lokmanya Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Gandhi, and Khudiram Bose among others have been included in the syllabus for class 10th. The biographies of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, and Bhagat Singh among others have been added to the list of leaders to be studied by class 11th. Rabindranath Tagore, and Guru Nanak Dev CV are among the historical figures that class 12 students would have for studying. Over a crore students of classes 9 to 12 studying in over 27,000 government, government-aided, and unaided schools of the board will read the biographies of these leaders. The list of historical figures was recently sent to the state government by educational experts of the UP Board. After the approval of the authorities concerned, a decision was taken to include the biographies in the curriculum, said a senior official. The biographies of these personalities have been included in the syllabus of subjects like moral sports, physical education, and yoga subjects and would be taught in schools in the session starting in July after summer vacations. These biographies are compulsory for all students and mandatory for all to clear them. However, the marks for these subjects will not be included in the mark sheets of Class 10th and 12th. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Secretary Dibyakant Shukla told PTI that biographies of 11 leaders have been included in the moral education syllabus for classes 9 to 12. Students will read about these leaders from the academic session 2023-24, he said. Apart from this, many things from the field of science and technology have been included in the computer syllabus, Shukla said. He said the objective behind including new things in the curriculum is to ensure the all-round development of children. Surya namaskar, asanas, mudras and pranayama have been included in the class 9 curriculum. Along with this, Ashtanga yoga has also been explained in detail, he added. As part of moral education, yoga and sports, and physical education curriculum, a written test and a practical test of 50 marks each will be conducted for students. The board has included artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, digital cryptocurrency, Internet of Things, 3D printing and cloud computing, etc. in the computer syllabus for class 11 so that students can get acquainted with the emerging technologies, according to Shukla. Robotics, drone technology, Core Java language and Advanced Java language have been included in the computer syllabus for class 12. (With inputs from PTI.)