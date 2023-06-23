Home Nation

Wherever there is a non-BJP government, there is liquor scam: JP Nadda

Making a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, BJP National President JP Nadda said that his government is immersed in endless corruption and is engaged in politics of appeasement.

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

JP Nadda, BJP National President

JP Nadda, BJP National President. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP National President JP Nadda, under the party’s “Sampark Se Samarthan” outreach campaign, at Giridih in Jharkhand, wondered about the tacit relationship of liquor with some of the governments and said that wherever there is a non-BJP government, there is liquor scam. Counting the achievements made by Narendra Modi Government at the global level, the BJP President said that it is really a pleasure that when India speaks the world listens.

“Don’t know the relationship of liquor with some of the state governments…… wherever there is a non-BJP government, there is liquor scam,” said Nadda. 

Similarly, illegal mining and blessings of Hemant Soren are inextricably linked to each other in Jharkhand, he added. Nadda also alleged that the biggest land scam took place in the regime of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand and illegal mining got a major boost in the state. He also charged the Hemant Soren government for sheltering Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state.

Making a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, BJP National President JP Nadda said that his government is immersed in endless corruption and is engaged in politics of appeasement while the law and order situation has gone haywire.

“I am sorry to say that on the one hand, our Prime Minister is taking forward the journey of development in the country, whereas the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government did not let any stone unturned to push it backwards,” Nadda said. The BJP President also praised the Prime Minister for bringing the country on the
global map.

“Today it’s a pleasure that when our Prime Minister speaks, the whole world listens. It is said that when our Prime Minister speaks, the world listens…..when India speaks the world listens,” said Nadda. June 21 this year was a historical day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading the world on the occasion of
International Yoga Day by performing Yoga on the premises of the United Nations General Assembly, he added.

According to Nadda, Modi ji is praised everywhere in the world, but Congresspeople neither like his glorification, nor that of the country.

Counting the achievements of the Narendra Modi Government at the centre during the last 9 years, the BJP national President, said that in 2014 Indian economy was in 10th position in the world but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has risen to 5th position in the world.

