Delayed monsoon: Maha farmers sow barely 1% of total cultivable area

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: An erratic monsoon has badly hampered sowing in Maharashtra. Government sources said as of now, only 1.09% of the total cultivable area has been sown in the state.

The state government has advised farmers that they should not start sowing unless there is satisfactory rainfall. It said that sowing has been delayed due to the “staggering monsoon.”

According to the state agriculture department data, in the Kharif season, 142 lakh hectares, excluding sugarcane land, has to be sown, but out of it, only 1.66 lakh hectare was sown till June 16, which is a mere 1.09% of the total cultivable area. Last year around the same time, 13, a total of 1.44 lakh hectare was reported to be sown in the state.

The data stated that this year there is 13.3% rainfall (average 110.7 mm rainfall) between June 1 and 16 against 36.9% rainfall last year in the same period. Out of 335 tehsils, 297 received 0 to 25% rainfall while 50 tehsils received 25-to-50% rainfall and 8 tehsils got 50% to 75% rainfall.

“In some parts of the state’s irrigated land, cotton, rice, and corn sowing has started, but farmers have yet to start the sowing on non-irrigated land. Farmers are engaged in pre-monsoon work,” stated a government report. In the Konkan region, paddy plantations take place early, but this year, the erratic monsoon has delayed that plantation. In Palghar district, the average paddy cultivation land is 7664.42 hectares, out of it, only 473.13 hectares land that is 6.17 % have been cultivated with paddy crops so far against 1,400 hectares last year in the same period.

A senior government official said officials are compiling data that will be presented to the cabinet meeting. “We are in the last days of the third week of June and there has been no rain. The next week’s data will give more clarity on how much land has been cultivated in comparison with the previous year. The situation is grim,” said the official.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde did not call the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Sources said a communication gap between him and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis is widening and that has been hampering the administration’s decisions. “Key meetings due this week are a casualty of it,” said the source.

