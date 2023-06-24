Home Nation

Female students thrash serial harasser with belts in Ahmedabad

Initial reports indicate that Sarkare has been involved in several instances of molestation, targeting girls and women who pass through the area.

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: A shocking incident of eve-teasing and harassment took place near the Balubhai Cross Road in Ahmedabad, as a man with a history of such offenses targeted female students.

However, it marked a turning point when a group of young students stood up against him, and thrashed him with belts.

Eyewitnesses recounted that on Saturday morning, two sisters, one attending college and the other studying in school, were waiting at the bus stand. The accused, who has been identified as Vijay Sarkare, allegedly made unwanted advances towards the girls and even resorted to kissing one of them. In a display of great bravery, the sisters refused to remain silent.

They confronted their harasser, raising an alarm and calling for assistance when he persisted in his misconduct.

The incident quickly gathered attention, drawing a crowd to the scene. Local residents swiftly apprehended the accused while the girls took matters into their own hands, using belts to deliver a lesson in self-defense.

The police were promptly alerted. They soon reached the spot and apprehend Sarkare. The father of the victims has lodged a formal complaint at the Kagdapith police station.

Initial reports indicate that Sarkare has been involved in several instances of molestation, targeting girls and women who pass through the area, further intensifying the urgency of addressing this issue.

The police have registered a case against Sarkare under Section 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and Section 354B (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with the intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additionally, Sarkare faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, considering the age of the victims involved.

A video capturing the entire confrontation emerged shortly and has gone viral since, triggering discussions on women's safety.

