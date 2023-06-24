Home Nation

‘Football Kranti’ gets a boost: PM Modi to meet players

These budding football players and their coaches are part of a revolution called ‘Football Kranti’ active in 1,000 villages of the three tribal dominated districts since last two years.

Published: 24th June 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Football

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two four-year-old tribal kids Anidoya Singh and Yash Baiga dream of making it big in football one day. Just four days from now, the two kids will make memories of a lifetime ¬- but not on the football field. Instead, it will be in a mango orchard with none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On June 27, around 100 promising tribal football players from three districts, Shahdol, Anuppur and Umaria, will be meeting PM Modi at a mango orchard in Pakariya village of eastern Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district.

These budding football players and their coaches are part of a revolution called ‘Football Kranti’ active in 1,000 villages of the three tribal-dominated districts for the last two years. This revolution has been inspired by the grass-root football success story of West Bengal.  Importantly, this newspaper had exclusively reported on June 4 about the unique public-private partnership-driven three-tier football system having been put in place in 1,000 villages of the three eastern MP districts, which has so far churned out 800 kids and teenage players.

The PM, who will be in Shahdol district on June 27, as part of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s continuing tribal outreach efforts, will first address a program near Lalpur village, to mark the culmination of the five Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatras, started from different parts of MP on Thursday. The event is also likely to be marked by the launch of the Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission.

“After the main event, the PM will travel to Pakariya village (around five kms from the venue of the main event). In Pakariya, he’ll interact with four groups of tribals, each one comprising around 100 members. The four groups, will include a group of village heads, women self-help groups members, representatives of PESA committees and the budding football players from ‘Football Kranti’ model,” Shahdol divisional commissioner Rajeev Sharma told this newspaper on Friday. Brains behind the ‘Football Kranti’, Sharma said “The PM is likely to interact with the four tribal groups, including the young footballers for around two hours. The Football Kranti group will include players aged between 4 and 40 years, majority of whom will be teenagers.”

The three-tier Football Kranti model, supported by multiple government departments, besides the participation of All India Football Federation (AIFF), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation, has seen the start of football clubs in 1000 villages. The second tier supported by the AIFF and Reliance Foundation will see trained coaches shape best talents in football at schools in the three districts, while the third tier, includes the best products of the two tiers to be trained at a Mini Soccer Training Academy to be run by SAI in Bicharpur village. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Football Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp