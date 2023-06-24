‘Football Kranti’ gets a boost: PM Modi to meet players

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two four-year-old tribal kids Anidoya Singh and Yash Baiga dream of making it big in football one day. Just four days from now, the two kids will make memories of a lifetime ¬- but not on the football field. Instead, it will be in a mango orchard with none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On June 27, around 100 promising tribal football players from three districts, Shahdol, Anuppur and Umaria, will be meeting PM Modi at a mango orchard in Pakariya village of eastern Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district.

These budding football players and their coaches are part of a revolution called ‘Football Kranti’ active in 1,000 villages of the three tribal-dominated districts for the last two years. This revolution has been inspired by the grass-root football success story of West Bengal. Importantly, this newspaper had exclusively reported on June 4 about the unique public-private partnership-driven three-tier football system having been put in place in 1,000 villages of the three eastern MP districts, which has so far churned out 800 kids and teenage players.

The PM, who will be in Shahdol district on June 27, as part of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s continuing tribal outreach efforts, will first address a program near Lalpur village, to mark the culmination of the five Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatras, started from different parts of MP on Thursday. The event is also likely to be marked by the launch of the Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission.

“After the main event, the PM will travel to Pakariya village (around five kms from the venue of the main event). In Pakariya, he’ll interact with four groups of tribals, each one comprising around 100 members. The four groups, will include a group of village heads, women self-help groups members, representatives of PESA committees and the budding football players from ‘Football Kranti’ model,” Shahdol divisional commissioner Rajeev Sharma told this newspaper on Friday. Brains behind the ‘Football Kranti’, Sharma said “The PM is likely to interact with the four tribal groups, including the young footballers for around two hours. The Football Kranti group will include players aged between 4 and 40 years, majority of whom will be teenagers.”

The three-tier Football Kranti model, supported by multiple government departments, besides the participation of All India Football Federation (AIFF), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation, has seen the start of football clubs in 1000 villages. The second tier supported by the AIFF and Reliance Foundation will see trained coaches shape best talents in football at schools in the three districts, while the third tier, includes the best products of the two tiers to be trained at a Mini Soccer Training Academy to be run by SAI in Bicharpur village.

