India to embark on 2nd phase of Passport Seva Program including new e-passports: EAM Jaishankar

Published: 24th June 2023 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

Indian Passport (Image used for representational purpose only)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India will soon embark on Passport Seva Program (PSP) Version 2.0, including new and upgraded e-passports, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the occasion of Passport Seva Divas.

Dr Jaishankar also asked passport-issuing authorities to support him in renewing the pledge to provide passport and related services in a "timely, reliable, accessible, transparent, and efficient manner.

The second version of the passport program was in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of enhancing ease of living for citizens. 

“These initiatives will usher in a new paradigm of 'EASE': E: Enhanced passport services to citizens, using a digital eco-system A: Artificial Intelligence-powered service delivery S: Smoother overseas travel using chip-enabled e-passports E: Enhanced data security," he stated.

The foreign minister further said that after the pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)  rose to meet the rising demand for passport-related services by increasing the number of daily appointments and organizing special drives over the weekends. He added the ministry processed as many as 13.32 million passports and miscellaneous services last year, which marked a rise of 63 per cent  from 2021

Dr  Jaishankar further noted that there were 77 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in the country in 2014, which have risen seven-fold to stand at 523 in 2023. "PSP has significantly contributed towards the Government's goal of a Digital India', with milestones such mPassport Seva Mobile App, mPassport Police App, integration of PSP with DigiLocker, and the 'apply from anywhere' scheme.

