India, USA to break new ground in space exploration: Dr Jitendra Singh

Now India has joined 26 other countries committed to peaceful, sustainable, and transparent cooperation that will enable exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Published: 24th June 2023 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh (Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Space Dr Jitendra Singh claimed that India and USA are ready to break new ground in space exploration.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Singh said that after India joined the Artemis Accords, it can now participate in US-led space exploration programs.

He said that the Artemis Accord was signed in 2020 by eight countries - Australia, UAE, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxemburg, the UK and the US. Now India has joined 26 other countries committed to peaceful, sustainable, and transparent cooperation that will enable exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

The credit for this goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took a series of path-breaking decisions. 

The minister said the accord will pave the way for the easing of restrictions on the import of critical technologies. He said that PM Modi’s visit to the USA had also made a way for joint Indo-US mission to the international space station in 2024.

“India will contribute to the International Space Station next year as part of the India-US collaboration in the space science field. ISRO is also likely to team up with NASA as it plans to return to the Moon with a manned mission in 2025”, he said. He also said that now the advanced training of Indian astronauts would get support from NASA at one of its facilities.

He said that India is capable of taking part in many other space missions with no technology denial and restriction by the US. 

Lauding ISRO's performances, he said the space research organisation had launched 385 foreign satellites from 34 countries on board PSLV generating huge revenues from commercial launches of foreign satellites.

He also said that ISRO and NASA are realising a joint satellite mission called ‘NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) for earth science studies.

