Indo-US Global Challenge Institutes to be set up to boost research, says Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the resolve by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden to deepen the strategic partnership between Indian and American universities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the ministry is working to set up Indo-US Global Challenge Institutes to further cement research ties between the two largest democracies.

“The recently launched India-US initiative on critical and emerging technologies (iCET) will usher in a new phase of partnership, given the vibrant talent pool in India and the US, particularly in new-age technologies and the synergistic Research and Development centres of excellence in our academic institutes,” he said.

The minister said a joint task force constituted with the Association of American Universities and top Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Sciences (IISc), has been in discussion in this regard.

He said the ministry “will work to set up the Indo-US Global Challenge Institutes to deepen research partnerships and people-to-people exchanges in areas such as semiconductors, sustainable agriculture, clean energy, health and pandemic preparedness and emerging technologies”.

“This formal partnership, with its complementary expertise and incorporation of industry collaboration and startup enablers, will facilitate free flow of ideas, student exchange and joint intellectual property rights. This academic partnership will help in developing solutions for a sustainable and secure future,” Pradhan said.

Terming it as a “historic moment” when two strong nations are joining hands in education and research, he said, it is bound to make a global impact in the coming years. PM Modi, who is on a state visit to the US, has said while the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies, India is the world’s largest youth factory. The Prime Minister had also expressed his belief in the potential of the India-US partnership to become the driving force behind sustainable and inclusive global growth.

A new academic partnership on anvil

The education ministry will work to set up these institutes to deepn research partnerships and people-to-people exchanges in areas such as semiconductors, sustainable agriculture, clean energy, health and pandemic preparedness and emerging technologies

