No ifs and buts in dealing with terror, Modi tells US lawmakers

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called terrorism “an enemy of humanity” and said there can be “no ifs or buts” in dealing with it, in his address to the US Congress. He made history by becoming the first Indian to address a joint session of the US Congress for the second time.

“Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it,” Modi told US lawmakers. He made a veiled attack on China, saying: “The dark clouds of coercion and confrontation are casting their shadow in the Indo-Pacific.”

Known for his alliterations, Modi referred to the phenomenal growth in Artificial Intelligence technology, adding another AI America and India were emerging, drawing applause. His address drew about 15 standing ovations.

A joint statement after Modi’s summit with US President Joe Biden said both sides will focus on measures to facilitate greater technology sharing, including co-production in semiconductors, 5G and 6G telecom, quantum and high-end computing. India and the US signed multiple pacts to push bilateral commerce, technology transfer, joint development of technologies in the area of semiconductors, 5G and 6G telecom and open source-based telecom network, quantum and high-performance computing etc. Both Modi and Biden emphasised the need to put in place a “Trusted Network” and “Trusted Sources” bilateral framework.

ALSO READ| PM Modi meets the press at the White House, takes rare questions

“Very clearly, technology, particularly advanced technology, across all domains ranging from defence to space and energy is one of the most important substantive outcomes,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters. On the trade front, both sides agreed to end six trade disputes at the WTO. India also decided to remove retaliatory customs duties on 28 US products.

At a joint press meet after the summit, Modi brushed aside a query on allegations of human rights violations in India. “We have always proved that democracy can deliver. And when I say deliver, this is regardless of caste, creed, religion, or gender. There’s absolutely no space for discrimination... If there are no human rights, then it’s not a democracy,’’ Modi said.

ALSO READ| Biden and Modi meet Apple, Google CEOs and other executives as PM wraps state visit

PM’s remark on Kamala Harris draws applause

Speaking about migration, the prime minister called the US a country that has embraced people from around the world. He said there were many with Indian roots in the US Congress. Then, looking back at US Vice President Kamala Harris, Modi, said “There is one behind me, who has made history!” drawing widespread applause.

Modi, Biden toast ginger ale at WH dinner

As both PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden don’t drink alcohol, the two leaders raised the customary toast, holding glasses of ginger ale. “The good news for both of us is we both don’t drink,” Biden joked and told Modi when there’s no alcohol in the glass, it must be held with the left hand.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called terrorism “an enemy of humanity” and said there can be “no ifs or buts” in dealing with it, in his address to the US Congress. He made history by becoming the first Indian to address a joint session of the US Congress for the second time. “Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it,” Modi told US lawmakers. He made a veiled attack on China, saying: “The dark clouds of coercion and confrontation are casting their shadow in the Indo-Pacific.” Known for his alliterations, Modi referred to the phenomenal growth in Artificial Intelligence technology, adding another AI America and India were emerging, drawing applause. His address drew about 15 standing ovations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A joint statement after Modi’s summit with US President Joe Biden said both sides will focus on measures to facilitate greater technology sharing, including co-production in semiconductors, 5G and 6G telecom, quantum and high-end computing. India and the US signed multiple pacts to push bilateral commerce, technology transfer, joint development of technologies in the area of semiconductors, 5G and 6G telecom and open source-based telecom network, quantum and high-performance computing etc. Both Modi and Biden emphasised the need to put in place a “Trusted Network” and “Trusted Sources” bilateral framework. ALSO READ| PM Modi meets the press at the White House, takes rare questions “Very clearly, technology, particularly advanced technology, across all domains ranging from defence to space and energy is one of the most important substantive outcomes,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters. On the trade front, both sides agreed to end six trade disputes at the WTO. India also decided to remove retaliatory customs duties on 28 US products. At a joint press meet after the summit, Modi brushed aside a query on allegations of human rights violations in India. “We have always proved that democracy can deliver. And when I say deliver, this is regardless of caste, creed, religion, or gender. There’s absolutely no space for discrimination... If there are no human rights, then it’s not a democracy,’’ Modi said. ALSO READ| Biden and Modi meet Apple, Google CEOs and other executives as PM wraps state visit PM’s remark on Kamala Harris draws applause Speaking about migration, the prime minister called the US a country that has embraced people from around the world. He said there were many with Indian roots in the US Congress. Then, looking back at US Vice President Kamala Harris, Modi, said “There is one behind me, who has made history!” drawing widespread applause. Modi, Biden toast ginger ale at WH dinner As both PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden don’t drink alcohol, the two leaders raised the customary toast, holding glasses of ginger ale. “The good news for both of us is we both don’t drink,” Biden joked and told Modi when there’s no alcohol in the glass, it must be held with the left hand.